Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,692 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Waters worth $116,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Waters by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Waters by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

NYSE WAT opened at $321.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.52 and its 200 day moving average is $328.23.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

