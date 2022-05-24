Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.03 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 244,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

