Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,564 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.