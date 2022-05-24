Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $13,981,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 588,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
DigitalBridge Group Profile (Get Rating)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
