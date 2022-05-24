Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $205.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.69 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.