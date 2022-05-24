Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $118.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Ameren worth $118,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

