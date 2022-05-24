Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

