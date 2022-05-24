Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 56,380 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 763.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,769 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 25,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 656,190 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $93,642,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

