Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

