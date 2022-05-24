Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,287 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,287 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Barnes Group worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE B opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

