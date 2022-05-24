O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $5,487,084.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

