O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,538,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after acquiring an additional 267,387 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3,089.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 175,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

