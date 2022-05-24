O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sanofi by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

