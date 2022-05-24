Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,225,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Bunge by 5,416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,687,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.