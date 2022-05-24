Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 153,256 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 294.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,256 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $282,824,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

