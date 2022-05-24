Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $16,088,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,187,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

