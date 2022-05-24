Advisor Resource Council Invests $236,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 47,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

