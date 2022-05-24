Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,777 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of CLF opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

