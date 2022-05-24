MAI Capital Management Makes New $61,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 95,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

