Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.41 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.