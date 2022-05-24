Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.32 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

