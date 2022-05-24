Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

