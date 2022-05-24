Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.40 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 31.47.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

