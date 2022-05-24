Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

