Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,982 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 168,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

