Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $88,369,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,150.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 209,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

