Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.