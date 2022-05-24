Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of RDY stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RDY. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.