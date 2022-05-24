Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $774.30 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.00 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,037.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

