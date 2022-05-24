Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 217,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.