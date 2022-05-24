Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.