Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,256 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after buying an additional 1,415,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 1,033,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 285,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.