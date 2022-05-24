Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 47,900 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 353.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 778,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000.
Shares of KWEB stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.