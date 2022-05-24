Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 47,900 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 353.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 778,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $73.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.