O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 53.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:SEM opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

