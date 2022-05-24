O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

