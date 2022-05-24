O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 21,876 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Information Services Group worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

