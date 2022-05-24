Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.