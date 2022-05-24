O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 432.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

