O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,686 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after buying an additional 506,857 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 421,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 183,108 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE:EC opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.379 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

EC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.