Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,080 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AMERCO worth $27,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $59,322,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 7,846.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UHAL opened at $514.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $499.75 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

