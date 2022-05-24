Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $156.53 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.22.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

