O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,996 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 448.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

