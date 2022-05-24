abrdn plc Has $3.55 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.15 and a 200-day moving average of $308.40. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

