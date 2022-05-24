O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

PKG stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.