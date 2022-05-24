O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after buying an additional 712,636 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,058,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 355,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,978 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

