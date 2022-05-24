O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 285.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 780,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 577,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,169,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,007,000 after purchasing an additional 523,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

