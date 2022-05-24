Citigroup Inc. Buys 565 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.25. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

