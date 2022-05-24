O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,380,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

