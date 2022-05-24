O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 37.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.51. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $101.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

