O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,218 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 953,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

